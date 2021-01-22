Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $193,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,040,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,628,000 after acquiring an additional 410,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Textron by 17.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 6.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

