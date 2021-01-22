Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,741 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 61,798 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in United Airlines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

