Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 799 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 629.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $241.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average of $155.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -562.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $285.56.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

