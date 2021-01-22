Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 9,738 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

