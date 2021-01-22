Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM).

