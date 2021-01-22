S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $317.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.43. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

