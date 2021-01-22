S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $317.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.43. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

