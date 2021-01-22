Spaceswap Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Spaceswap has a market cap of $57,938.73 and approximately $22,409.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spaceswap Token Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,300,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,029,425 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app.

Spaceswap Token Trading

Spaceswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

