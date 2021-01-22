SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $312.34

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $312.34 and last traded at $311.77, with a volume of 2389419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $309.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

