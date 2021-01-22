SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. 29,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

