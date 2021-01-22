SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Decreased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,788,000 after buying an additional 218,753 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 131,276 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,353,000 after purchasing an additional 637,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,647,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 62,639 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,604,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,445,000 after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

