SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

EWX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,611. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

