SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,314 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,581. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

