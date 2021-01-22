SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 843.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 550,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 188,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. 3,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,249. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

