SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000.

MDY traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $448.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.45. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $451.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

