SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.49

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.49 and last traded at $74.44, with a volume of 156426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

