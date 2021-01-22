SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 7,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

