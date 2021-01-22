Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEPJF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spectris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

