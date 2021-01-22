Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) PT Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,109. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,786,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

