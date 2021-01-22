Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.45

Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.45 and traded as high as $161.00. Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) shares last traded at $158.00, with a volume of 195,389 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The company has a market capitalization of £636.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.97.

About Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

