Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $50.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.30.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $2,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.