Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $171.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.25. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Splunk by 329.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 371,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 314,326 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after acquiring an additional 291,031 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $173,543,000 after acquiring an additional 272,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 418.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,885 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.