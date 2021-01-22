Spreng Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $94.06. 1,693,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

