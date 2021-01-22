Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $665,000 Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $12,971,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $11,490,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $6,804,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after buying an additional 78,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,346. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.