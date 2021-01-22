Spreng Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $49.41. 1,283,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,371. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

