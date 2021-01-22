Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $71.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 2283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPT. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $55,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,232 shares of company stock worth $10,057,873.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

