Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00.

SQ stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.61, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.73. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Square by 140.2% during the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 459,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 623.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

