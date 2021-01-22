SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

