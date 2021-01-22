SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,353.26

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,353.26 and traded as high as $1,522.50. SSE plc (SSE.L) shares last traded at $1,520.50, with a volume of 1,668,362 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE plc (SSE.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,465.15 ($19.14).

Get SSE plc (SSE.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,500 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,354.81. The stock has a market cap of £16.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

About SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.