SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 6.5% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.11. 2,166,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,833,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SSR Mining by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in SSR Mining by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,668,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

