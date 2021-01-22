Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Trading Down 5.4%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.85. 1,186,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,695,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth $504,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth $662,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

