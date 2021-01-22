Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 594 ($7.76) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 506 ($6.61).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 463.50 ($6.06) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.62. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 695.20 ($9.08). The firm has a market cap of £14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50.

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

