Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 256.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.14 ($3.35).

A number of analysts have commented on SLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 273 ($3.57) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 307.90 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 259.22. The stock has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. Standard Life Aberdeen plc has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 330.37 ($4.32).

In other news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,090,000 ($1,424,091.98). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £56,250 ($73,490.99).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

