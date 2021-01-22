Stanford L. Kurland Sells 1,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $898,500.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $58,920.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $921,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $887,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.69. 1,186,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.