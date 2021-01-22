Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.