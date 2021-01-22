Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $8,603,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after buying an additional 189,125 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

