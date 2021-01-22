State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,627,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 266,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,456,675 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RAMP opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

