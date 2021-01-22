State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,484,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,979,000 after purchasing an additional 153,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 107,999 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.