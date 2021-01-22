State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,822 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 871.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 238,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in National Beverage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,376,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,215,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $100.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

