State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 361 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,992,211 shares in the company, valued at $481,924,336.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,130,991 shares of company stock worth $65,938,017. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

