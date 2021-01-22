State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 572 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

AMG opened at $112.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

