State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

