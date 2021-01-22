State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

DIN opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

