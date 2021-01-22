Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Stealth token can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $17,986.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024234 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,336,756 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

