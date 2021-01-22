Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Hits $6.13 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.13 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00074211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00274688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00069929 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

