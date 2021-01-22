Stephens Initiates Coverage on Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

