Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of STL opened at $19.51 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

