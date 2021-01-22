Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $33,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $138.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

