Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New $49,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $520.46 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $631.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,337.17 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

