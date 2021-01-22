Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 950 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 271.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,733,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,129 shares of company stock worth $11,762,213. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.